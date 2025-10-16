Cedars Upper School Student Support Centre selected for Jessica Ennis-Hill backed campaign

The 20th anniversary of Cedars Upper School’s Student Support Centre (SSC) has coincided with the school’s selection for the Tesco Stronger Starts campaign, headed by Olympic athletics star Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special anniversary event last week welcomed back many of the SCC’s founding members who helped establish the vital facility two decades ago.

It also celebrated being selected as one of three children’s and community groups in the area set to receive funding as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts Campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative, headed up by former Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill, awards over £5 million worth of grants to groups recognised for their work in supporting children’s mental health.

The 20th anniversary of the SSC has coincided with Cedars Upper School being selected by the Tesco Stronger Starts campaign backed by Jessica Ennis-Hill (inset). Pictures: Cedars Upper School and Getty Images

Guests at the milestone event reflected on the impact the SSC has had on generations of students since it first opened its doors in 2005.

Mark Gibbs, Head Teacher at Cedars Upper School, said: “Being a teenager has never been so hard and the importance of emotional wellbeing cannot be overstated.

"The Student Support Centre is at the heart of our school community – a safe space where students can find support, guidance and understanding when they need it most. We are incredibly proud of its legacy and the countless young people it has helped over the past 20 years. We look forward to building on that success for the next 20.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special guests included Mr Tim Alberry, chair of governors at the time of the centre’s founding, opened the SSC 20 years ago with the vision of providing dedicated emotional and mental health support for students.

The celebration also marked the unveiling of the newly refurbished space, made possible thanks to the generosity of staff, volunteers and MJY Security, Buckland, Mill Flooring and Future Signs who donated their time and expertise.

A spokesperson said: “The event was both a celebration and a moment of reflection – recognising the lasting vision of those who established the SSC and the continuing commitment of the Cedars community to prioritising student wellbeing.

“Cedars Upper School extends a sincere thank you to everyone involved and to all who have supported the SSC over the last two decades, in particular Mr and Mrs Butlin, whose generous donation helped make the refurbishment possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can vote for the SSC at Cedars by picking up a Blue token in Tesco stores until October 31.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.