Celebrating excellence of students at Cedars Upper in Linslade

Cedars Upper School held its annual Celebration of Excellence awards evenings this week.

Over two evening events, students from Years 9 to 13, were awarded for their outstanding academic and extra-curricular achievements. Students were nominated by their subject teachers for their passion and dedication to their learning and also overcoming significant challenges, which has enabled them to achieve excellence.

Cedars awards

Awards were also presented for students’ contributions to school life through their support of school productions such as ‘Annie’, the annual fashion show, Duke of Edinburgh Awards, and for supporting other students through the EAR4U2 programme.

This year saw a new award presented in memory of PE teacher Brett Kinloch and was awarded to a Year 11 student for her outstanding contribution to many of the school’s sports teams.

Headteacher, Steven Palmer, hosted the evening and congratulated the “amazing groups of students” for their resilience and determination to always do their best “every day in every lesson.”

This accolade was particularly resonant for those students who were awarded certificates for their achievements in multiple subject and extra-curricular areas.

Cedars Upper School awards

The Celebration of Excellence evenings also featured a range of exceptional musical and spoken word performances by Cedars students. It was concluded by an inspirational speech from ex-Cedars student Dr Alex Bacon, Wing Commander. The final message of the evening to all students being: take advantage of the opportunities that arise and most importantly enjoy what you do.