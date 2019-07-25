Charity event taking place to help the homeless in Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes

A charity event to raise funds to help homeless people in Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes takes place next month.

Organised by the charity Hope for the Homeless the event takes place in Linslade on Saturday August 10.

HopeFest is described as a 'family festival' featuring live music, entertainment, stalls, activities for children and refreshments.

The musical line-up for the event features Eliza Sunderland Sings, Jodie Erica Music, Crissy Acoustic, Tinlin, The Catch Partyband and The Zeroes.

HopeFest takes place on Stoke Road in Linslade at the site where car boot sales are held between 3pm and 8pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults with entry free for children and can be booked here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/hope-for-the-homeless?fbclid=IwAR3RMz7Y_y94khYer0RPxiTNY5SNRd_rN8hpz2bhLzlmuUMXah3L1gnnvas

Hope for the Homeless was launched in March 2018 and one of its co-founders Trish Turner won the 'most inspiring volunteer' award at last year's MK Inspirations Awards.