Charity quiz night in Leighton Buzzard to raise money for CLAPA

A Leighton Buzzard mum is helping to organise a charity quiz night to raise money for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA).

Clare Prechner, whose seven-year-old daughter was born with a cleft palate, is hoping to raise awareness of the work the charity does.

Clare's daughter Phoebe was born with a cleft palate

CLAPA helps those with cleft lip and palate, they offer support from birth by providing a specialist feeding service and provide support for children and their families from infancy through to adulthood.

The quiz night will be at the Southcott Village Residents Association Club on Saturday, September 7, from 7pm.

Clare said: “We just want as many people as possible to get involved and raise as much money as we can for CLAPA.

“They are a really good organisation and have helped us a lot. Our daughter was born with a cleft palate and we have been working with CLAPA for a while. Phoebe had it fixed when she was six months, she will be under their care until she is in her 20s.

Phoebe

“There are lots of complications that come from a cleft including hearing problems, speech issues and dental problems.

“The organisation has been amazing and this is our way of thanking them. They do so much for children and adults.

“CLAPA supported us in lots of ways. At the start, they provided feeding aids as Phoebe wasn’t able to feed from me or a normal bottle.

“The palate is a muscle and as there was a hole/cleft there she couldn’t use her muscle to suck. They helped with special bottles which we squeezed so she could feed. CLAPA is only a small charity so it needs lots of funds.”

Tickets, available from eventbrite, are £10, which includes fish and chips from Cod and Waffle.