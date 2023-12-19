Christmas motorists can expect few delays around Leighton Buzzard this week

Road closures in the area this week

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am February 3 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 6 2023 to 6am February 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Eastern Way traffic signals and 40mph speed restriction for S278 works on behalf of Road traffic Solutions.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm December 18 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 18 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.