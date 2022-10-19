Come and enjoy Halloween fun at Leighton Buzzard market with free craft event

Parents and children can visit market day on Tuesday (October 25) and enjoy an exciting event for youngsters.

The market will be hosting a free craft day for children, alongside Glamavan, which will provide free biodegradable face glitter, while Razzamataz will be leading a free dance-along session, and free pumpkin-carving will be hosted by MacIntyre learning disability charity.

Leighton Buzzard Market. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.