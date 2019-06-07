Come see the circus as Leighton Buzzard school concludes its 50th anniversary celebrations

Heathwood Lower School is bringing the circus to Leighton Buzzard as a special treat for pupils and staff present, past and future, plus the local community.

The pop-up circus event has been organised from the funds raised from the school’s 50th anniversary celebrations last year.

The circus is coming to Heathwood Lower

A spokesman said: “Heathwood PTA wanted to do something really special as a last celebration for our amazing school. We are inviting anyone from the local area to come and join us on Wednesday, June 12 at 3.30pm. We will have merchandise, games and snacks before the circus, a 45-minute performance from 4pm and a BBQ and more games until 6pm that evening.”

Tickets are £7 per person, no concessions, via the school office on 01525 377096 or email PTAHeathwood@hotmail.com

All monies received at the event will go back into the PTA funds to support extra activities and equipment for the school.

