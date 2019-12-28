Community champion Colin Higgs to receive BEM for services to Aston Abbotts

A caring man at the heart of the Aston Abbotts community will be awarded a BEM to praise his years of hard work.

Colin Higgs, 84, of Wingrave Road, has been chosen to receive a British Empire Medal for his dedication to the village.

St James The Great, Aston Abbotts. Credit: Google Maps.

The busy resident, a former LBO village correspondent, served as a Parish Councillor for 50 years, and was involved in campaigns to preserve valuable and inclusive village services, most notably the local buses and the mobile library.

Now, Colin is deputy church warden at St James the Great and in the past he has also enjoyed roles as a bell ringer, chorister, and even as an occasional clock winder for the church’s tower clock.

Colin said: “Well I feel a bit shocked really. It was a big surprise. I got a letter at the end of October and you are sworn to secrecy.

“I don’t receive it [the BEM] until next year; the Lord-Lieutenant for Buckinghamshire will hold a presentation, and then in June we will go to Buckingham Palace for a garden party.”

Colin has lived in Aston Abbotts all his life, and has called his house on Wingrave Road home since he was three years old.

Aside from his role as deputy church warden, he regularly weeds areas of pavement and organises communal litter picking sessions.

Colin said: “We started doing it at Easter on a Saturday morning several years ago - the first time we did it we collected 22 sack fulls!

“Everywhere you go there’s litter, because drivers use this village as a rat run - we get McDonald’s packets, car tyres, batteries, all sorts.”

Colin’s passion for the community is now being passed down to the next generation, with fathers, mothers and children all taking part in the initiative. He is also being assisted by two school pupils, who are taking part in litter picking sessions every Saturday for six months as part of a project.

Remembering his time as a Parish councillor, Colin said: “I enjoyed it because we were getting things done, like repairing pot holes.

“I also conducted surveys for Bucks County Council to make sure the bus services were well used to keep them going. Then there were also decisions and planning applications. The bus services are very important - very important. Otherwise you would have quite a lot of elderly people who would be isolated.”

Although his accolade was only made public on Friday evening, Colin was allowed to tell his proud family the secret about his BEM before then, including his brother Mervyn and Mervyn’s two sons, and his sister Natalie, who lives in Canada, and her son and daughter.

You can also find Colin organising village social events such as weekly coffee mornings in the village hall, and local guided walks and rambles.