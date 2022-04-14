The Leighton-Linslade Community Recognition Awards will take place on May 28 in Brooklands Club, Garden Leys, to honour people from kind business owners to caring charity volunteers.

Nominees have been receiving a golden envelope with their invitation inside, and every candidate will take home a special trophy from the event.

Explaining how the pandemic inspired the cause, organiser Sue Humphrey, 53, said: “Our community was shut down for all this time, and every time things opened back up they got shut down again.

Leighton Linslade Community Recognition Awards: poster, and right, Sue (credit: Flawless).

“I thought, we’ve got all these people out there who need to be recognised – volunteers for charity, businesses, long-standing hospitality couples, anyone inspirational.”

The awards will be held to support two causes, Great Ormond Street Hospital, and Abbie’s Army, which is a children's DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma) brain tumour research charity.

Meanwhile, attendees will receive star treatment, as the evening is a red carpet event with special guests and a James Bond theme.

Sue told the LBO: “We’ve got a team of look-a-likes coming as Daniel Craig, Odd Job, and Jaws.

"It’s going to be a great night, and when people go on stage to collect their awards we want them to feel really special.”

Readers may recognise Sue as she is taking part in the Mrs Crown and Glory beauty pageant and has been organising community events as part of her role.

She will be heading to Cheshire for the finals in August, standing as Mrs Crown and Glory Bedfordshire, and has currently raised over £8,000 for charity.

The awards will be held on May 28 from 7pm – 11.30pm and tickets cost £10 each (a family of four is £20).

You can buy tickets from Brooklands Club or message Sue on Facebook.

Sue would like to thank MG Sounds for sponsoring the disco, as well as her husband Graham, and friends Kathryn and “three Sarahs!”. She also wishes to thank Elsie from Abbie’s Army and its directors Hannah Tordoff and Hannah Travers.

Nominations have now closed and Sue will be distributing the remaining gold envelopes in the coming days.