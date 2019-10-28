Community support for Co-op staff in Heath and Reach after armed robbery

A woman has set up a GoFundMe Page to raise money for the staff at the Co-op store in Heath and Reach, after the shop was targeted by armed robbers last month.

On Monday, September 23, two men entered the Co-op store in Bird’s Hill, Heath and Reach, threatened the staff with batons and knives and made off with the till.

Co-op Food in Heath and Reach. Photo from Google Maps

Adam Pennington, 22, of High Street South in Dunstable, pleaded guilty to robbery, possessing an offensive weapon, driving dangerously and driving without third party insurance. Karl Partridge, 23, of the Newton Leys area of Bletchley, pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing a bladed article.

Anna Ferrazzano, who set up the Page, is also organising a family fun community day at the Dukes Head on Saturday, November 30.

The fun day is from 12noon till 5pm, tickets are £2 and under 16's go free, the money will go towards the fundraising for the staff.

Anna said: “Our local Co-op store recently fell victim to a vicious armed robbery which has not only shaken the staff but also the community.

"It is our only local shop and we wanted to do something for the staff that work there, the shop is great, and really convenient for all the residents here, especially the elderly.

"We would like to raise funds in order to find a way of showing our deepest appreciation for all they do for our community, seven days a week, 364 days a year!

"We also want to express our deepest thanks to the witnesses and Bedfordshire police (officers and dogs), for the brave steps they took, which led to the arrest of the perpetrators, and, to our entire community, for supporting one another.

“I am hoping to raise £500 and split it between the staff, I think there are about 13 members of staff, it won’t be a lot but it will be something for them.

“We have already raised £260, we have a go fund me page and we will also be fundraising at the Axe and Compass pub at their fireworks night on Saturday, November 2, for those not wishing to donate via this page. The Axe and Compass also have a donation box at the bar.

"The family friendly fundraiser will be at the Duke's Head pub, Sarah will kindly provide a free buffet and plenty for the whole family to enjoy.

"This community event will enable the entire village to come together in unity and to stand up against this dreadful and horrific experience we all suffered.

"Graham at The Print Place in Leighton Buzzard said that he would love to help and will be printing our tickets and flyers for this event, for free.

“Local businesses have donated prizes for the raffle and everyone is really coming together, the support has been great, everyone wants to help."

Tickets can be bought from the Co-op in Heath and Reach, the Duke's Head pub or Anna.

To make a donation to the GoFundMe page visit: www.gofundme.com/f/caring-for-the-caring-staff-at-coop-heath-amp-reach.