Consultation into Leighton Buzzard taxi rank continues after shop blasts proposed changes

Central Beds Council is continuing its consultation to move Leighton Buzzard taxi rank amid criticism from local businesses.

The council proposed to shift the taxi rank away from its current location in Market Square and move it to Lake Street.

But Perfect Parties, based in Lake Street, dubbed the proposal a "ludicrous idea" online and said its loyal customers needed the parking spaces.

One man responded: "This will mean less parking for shoppers and create difficulties for some of our genuinely unique and independent shops."

A CBC spokesman said: "We have received a request from Leighton-Linslade Council to move the taxi rank from its current location on the High street to Lake Street.

"We have published a statutory notice which is inviting the public to lodge any objections on this proposal.

"Any decision to move the rank will be dependent on the responses we receive from businesses, members of the public and others which will be reviewed and decided upon by the our licensing committee.

"We would welcome any comments via our website or by emailing licensing@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.”