Could you make a real difference to lives in Leighton Buzzard by volunteering for Citizens Advice?

Would you like to make a real difference to people’s lives in the local community? If so, and you have around eight hours a week to spare, then Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade would like to hear from you.

The local branch of the advice service, based at Bossard House in West Street, is looking for new recruits to join its busy team of 45 volunteer advisers, who are supported by a small team of staff.

Audrey Morrison meets The Princess Royal during her visit in March

No specific qualifications are needed as full training is provided, but the role does require good listening and communication skills, as well as a friendly, non-judgmental approach and a willingness to learn.

Last year Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade helped over 2,500 local people with more than 10,200 different problems. The team helps clients with issues ranging from debt, housing and employment problems, to relationship breakdown and consumer issues, and demand for the service is growing.

Kash Karimzandi, Chief Officer, said: “Our fantastic team of volunteers are extremely dedicated and play a crucial role in ensuring people in the Leighton Linslade area get the advice and support they need to get on with their lives.

“For some time now we’ve seen that many of our clients’ problems are becoming more complex, taking more time to work through and are therefore demanding more of our advisers’ time.

“For that reason, we’re looking for a small number of new trainee advisers to join our team to help us meet the growing demand for our services.”

Audrey Morrison joined Citizens Advice as a trainee general adviser eight months ago after working for many years in Further Education.

She said: “I get a real buzz out of helping people to sort out their problems and the skills I’ve gained have helped me to build my confidence. Volunteering is so rewarding and is a great way to meet people and learn new skills – I’d recommend it to anyone!”

For an informal chat or further information about volunteering with Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, contact Kash Karimzandi on 01525 374589 or email admin@leightonlinsladecab.org.uk.