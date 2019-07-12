Council cracks down on fraudulent Blue Badge use in Leighton Buzzard

A council-led crackdown on Blue Badge disabled parking fraud has seen devious drivers successfully convicted of wrongful use of a disabled person’s badge.

The cases convicted on July 9 at Luton Magistrates’ Court included Christine Kelly, of Churchill Avenue, Aylesbury, who was caught using her husband’s Blue Badge in Leighton Buzzard High Street when he was not present. She was fined £100, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and pay a contribution towards costs of £432.50.

Meanwhile, Nitin Galoria, of Drayton Road, Bletchley, was caught in North Street, Leighton Buzzard using his mother’s badge when she was not present. He was fined £220, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and pay a contribution towards costs of £432.50.

Councillor Richard Wenham, Deputy Council Leader and Executive Member for Corporate Resources at Central Beds Council said: “People who illegally park in spaces reserved for Blue Badge holders are inconsiderately taking spaces away from those who genuinely require them.

“They allow a disabled person to park closer to their destination, and must only be used by another person if the badge holder is present and being dropped off or collected. The rules around using Blue Badge permits are very clear. It is a criminal offence for a person to use a badge that does not belong to them; to create a copy of a badge; to use an expired badge or to alter a badge.”

> Report Blue Badge abuse to 0300 300 8035.