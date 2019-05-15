Day of entertainment in Leighton Buzzard aids work of Macmillan Cancer Support

The Leighton-Linslade Fundraising Group for Macmillan Cancer Support is holding a day of entertainment at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on Saturday, May 18.

This will start with an afternoon show featuring Magic Dave, a regular favourite at the theatre, supported by the Leighton Buzzard Children’s Theatre, who consistently raise funds for Macmillan.

Magic Dave

Tickets for the afternoon show, which begins at 2.30pm, are £6 for adults , £3 for children and £15 for a family ticket (2+2) plus booking fee.

For the evening show, which begins at 7.30pm, Macmillan have back to perform again the ever popular Rock of Ages choir who will have the public tapping their feet and singing along to hits of the 50s and 60s.

Following this, Red Diamond will take the audience through 70s and 80s music and more. Tickets £12, concessions £10.

Tickets for both events are available at www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk or via the box office 0300 300 8125.

A Macmillan spokesman said: “The work of Macmillan Nurses and other professionals is well known however alongside this care, In 2018 Macmillan gave grants to people who were struggling financially as a result of their cancer diagnosis.

“Research shows that 4 out of 5 people are, on average, £570 a month worse off because of a cancer diagnosis. People may be left wondering how they’re going to pay the rent or mortgage, manage the rising costs of heating bills, or cover new expenses such as trips to hospital and car parking charges.

“Cancer creates many practical problems that people would never think about unless they were affected by cancer themselves. Weight gain or loss may result in a person’s clothes not fitting them anymore.

“A person may struggle to eat solid food during and after treatment. Solving problems such as these may cost people more money than they can afford.

“Macmillan grants are one-off payments to adults, young people or children to cover a wide range of practical needs.”

All proceeds from these concerts will go to Macmillan Cancer Support who are very grateful to these performers and hope to see a full theatre enjoying their musical skills.

A spokesman said: “The Leighton-Linslade fundraisers are extremely grateful to all the local people who help us support the work of the charity. We believe we are very fortunate in the residents of our town.”