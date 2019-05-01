Demolition date announced for Southcott Road railway bridge

Network Rail has announced a demolition date for a railway bridge that has long served as a public footpath near Leighton Buzzard rail station.

The bridge in Southcott Road was closed last year for health and safety reasons and is due to be demolished between Sunday, May 5, and Monday, May 6.

Railbridge PNL-190105-170831001

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The railway footbridge near Leighton Buzzard station, which links Church Street and Southcourt Avenue, will be removed over the early May Bank Holiday weekend. A structural survey found the crossing was reaching the end of its safe design life.

“We are working with London Northwestern Railway and the council to consider all options to continue to provide public access across the West Coast main line in Leighton Buzzard.”

A Central Beds Council spokesman added: “This bridge is owned by Network Rail. We understand from them that the footbridge at the station is going to be removed between 1am on Sunday, May 5, and 3am on Monday, May 6.”