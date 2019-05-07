Disco to raise money for YoungMinds in memory of Leighton Buzzard teenager Matthew Humphreys

A charity disco is being held on Friday, May 10 to raise funds in memory of a Leighton Buzzard boy who took his own life after suffering with mental health issues.

The event, to be staged at the Royal British Legion Club in West Street from 7pm until late, is being organised by Dean and Jayne Humphreys (whose son Matthew died in 2017 aged 14), as well as Katie Mitchell and Nicola Harrison. The disco will be in aid of YoungMinds, a charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health.

Matthew Humphreys

It follows a very successful coffee morning in April where £1,350 was raised. Dean is also running the Edinburgh Marathon on May 26, again supporting YoungMinds and in loving memory of his son, Matthew.

Talking about the loss of her son, Jayne said: “Matthew had a quiet, kind and gentle nature, loved animals and was always surrounded by a good circle of friends.

“During 2017 Matthew became depressed, started to self-harm and have suicidal thoughts. He was referred to the NHS Child & Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in September 2017 and saw a counsellor and child psychiatrist.

“Safeguarding measures were put in place at Matthew’s school and Matthew was looked after by the school’s Student Support Centre.

“Sadly, and despite showing signs of improvement, Matthew took his own life at Leighton Buzzard Railway Station on December 14, 2017, aged 14 years.”

Jayne added: “The loss of Matthew was devastating for all who loved him. However, with the continued love, support and friendship of those closest to us we are, as a family, learning to cope with our grief and the loss of Matthew.

“Matthew was one of 226 school aged children who took their own life in 2017. Three children in every classroom suffer from a mental health condition.

“Despite growing awareness, mental health support for children and adolescents is not easily accessible. The crisis in children and young people’s mental health is real and it is urgent.

“More children and young people than ever before are reaching out for help with their mental health, but for those who take that brave step, help is much too hard to find.

“YoungMinds exists so that young people have the strongest possible voice in improving their mental health. They lead the fight for a future where all young minds are supported and empowered, whatever the challenges.

“Despite Matthew’s tragic death, we believe all young people suffering from a mental health condition can be helped with the right support. That is why my family and I support YoungMinds.”

Anyone wishing to come to the disco, should contact Katie on 07917 165269.

Jayne said: “We are really grateful to all the companies that have donated raffle prizes and everyone else that has supported and donated to both events.”