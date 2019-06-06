Dismay at ‘abuse’ of Linslade Woods by fire-lighting litter louts

A dog walker has expressed his dismay at the littering and fire lighting that occurred at Linslade Woods during the half-term holidays.

The man alerted the Greensand Trust to the situation he discovered during a stroll on Thursday, May 30

He told the LBO: “We went up there to walk our dogs at about 9am. As you can see in the photos, the area was littered with plastic cups, beer cans, vodka bottles and deodorant cans. Canopies had been put up between a couple of trees and the fire embers were also still burning. Not particularly uncommon for a fire to have been burned, but never seen the rubbish left like this.”

He added: “My wife and I cleared it all up. We then went up to to walk the dogs again at around 3.30pm and encountered approximately 8-10 teenagers with a newly lit fire.

“I advised from a distance that they might want to put the fire out. They all covered their heads/faces and ran off, so I put the fire out.”

The Greensand Trust told the LBO the situation has been a common occurrence over the years, particularly during the school holidays.

Linslade Woods rubbish

Responding to the dog walker’s tweet, they also wrote: “Such a shame to see our wonderful #Bedfordshire #woodland #LinsladeWood being abused in this way.”