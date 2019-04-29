Donations save the day for Street Food Heroes in Leighton Buzzard

A monthly street food market in Leighton Buzzard has been saved after introducing donation fees to their events.

Street Food Heroes stages its outdoor food fest on the last Friday of each month in Leighton Buzzard’s High Street but found itself facing licencing issues.

A Street Food Heroes event

To avoid the heavy costs of each stall paying for a Street Trader’s Licence, the event has been allowed to join the town’s Market Charter with all customers paying a donation fee at its entrance.

Ed Fowler, founder of Street Food Heroes, said: “It’s all good, Central Bedfordshire Council has allowed us to get around the issue of having to charge by having a donation tin.

“This will be used to fund the defibrillators in the town centre, which I understand are currently paid for by the rotary club.

“People can pay in as much or as little as they please.”

Mr Fowler said the event had received support from both the town council as well as CBC, who had helped find a solution to the licensing issue.

He added: “We go to ten towns altogether, it’s something I started off in Hertford but now we go to Ware, Hemel Hempstead, Royston...

“We want people to keep coming and we have lots of varieties of food that people can’t get on the High Street.”

A Central Beds Council spokesman added: “Street Food Heroes are now using Leighton Buzzards Market Charter and are exempt from requiring a licence.”

The next Street Food Heroes event takes place on Friday, May 31, from 4pm to 9pm. It will be followed soon afterwards by Leighton Linslade Town Council’s own Big Lunch Food Festival on Sunday, June 2, running from 11am to 4pm.