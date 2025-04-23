Don't miss Leighton-Linslade mayor's Spring Fair and dog show this Saturday
Councillor David Bligh is encouraging everyone to come along to Pages Park from 11am until 2pm, with the first hour dedicated to SEND families.
Entry is free with a small charge for some activities, including a mobile petting farm, softplay, refreshments and stalls. And there will even be a dog show, sponsored by Barney’s Corner, from midday until 1.30pm.
Classes to enter include:
>Loveliest Lady
>Fabulous Fella
>Best Trick
>Best Golden Oldie
>Owner Who Looks Most Like Their Dog
>Best Paw Shaker
>Best Rescue Dog
>Waggiest Tail
>Judge’s Favourite
>Champion & Reserve
The entry fee is £2 per class.
A town council spokesman, said: "Each dog will take a short walk around the arena before being judged—so get those tails wagging and tricks ready."
All proceeds from the day will go to Freddie & Friends CIC, which supports SEND families.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 01525 631921.
