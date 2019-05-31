‘East of town ideal for new Leighton Buzzard leisure centre’

A new leisure centre for Leighton Buzzard would be ideally placed among the new developments to the east of the town, according to a councillor.

Cllr Amanda Dodwell responded to the LBO’s previous report about a possible new leisure centre, which has been backed by independent Cllr Victoria Harvey who called for it to be in as central a location as possible. More here...

Cllr Dodwell said: “I would echo Cllr Harvey’s support for the proposed new leisure centre for Leighton Buzzard. This is long overdue, and has been argued for over many years by successive councillors.”

Relaunch of Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre as lifestyles@tiddenfoot following �2m investment from Central Beds Council

“I agree that it must be easily accessible to all residents of Leighton-Linslade, and it must have good public transport links.

“I do not agree that this necessitates a town centre location. Indeed, any development of this nature in the town centre would put further pressure on town centre roads and may put off prospective users.”

“However, I understand that a suitable site has been identified on the eastern development –this would be an ideal location as it would be easily accessible from the new eastern relief road and the bypass, putting it within easy reach of everyone in the town.

“Furthermore, it is planned for the eastern development to have a regular bus service, and this would further increase accessibility.

Cllr Amanda Dodwell

“The presence of a leisure centre on any new route would ensure the bus service remains sustainable.”

“I look forward to seeing the plans for this exciting facility develop – Leighton Buzzard has seen massive expansion and we now need the supporting infrastructure and amenities.”

In 2014 the council invested £2m in Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre and relaunched it as lifestyles@tiddenfoot, but the public have been calling for a second leisure centre to meet the demand from Leighton Buzzard’s growing population for some time.

A CBC spokesman said: “[Our] plans will make sure that residents have access to improved leisure facilities, including at Leighton Buzzard.”