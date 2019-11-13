Eaton Bray woman is fundraising to give her friend a treat after cancer battle

A woman from Eaton Bray has lauched a Go Fund Me page to raise money for her friend who is fighting cancer.

Nadine Ball set up the page for her friend Teresa Stack-Murray, 57, who is currently having treatment for breast and lymph node cancer.

Teresa

Nadine is hoping to raise £300 so Teresa, who is also from Eaton Bray, can have a spa stay. She said: "Teresa has been a close friend of mine for many years and I wanted her to have something nice to look forward to once all her chemotherapy and radiotherapy has finished.

"She is well known in the village and she runs Butterfly Funerals in Caddington, I think it will be nice for her friends, family and those that know her to be able to contribute to this treat for her.

"The money raised will go towards a spa stay and her treatments so she won't have to worry about any costs.

"Her treatment has been going really well until recently, she is a very positive cheerful lady but is currently in hospital as she has sepsis and having blood transfusions."

To make a donation visit: www.gofundme.com/f/let039s-treat-teresa.