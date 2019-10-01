Edlesborough gets the green light for new pavilion

Edlesborough Parish Council has agreed to demolish the old village pavilion and build a new Community Sports Pavilion to replace it.

The decision was made at a specially arranged Parish Council meeting on Wednesday, September 11.

Plans for new pavilion

The council heard the recommendations of the Pavilion Project Board established earlier this year. The members included parishioners Ken Holloway and Doug Oughton together with Cllr Kevin Cubbage and an independent architectural services company.

They spent four months developing detailed specifications in order to seek tenders and establish the likely costs and to choose a construction company to build it. The costs are higher than the current funding allows, but together with recommendations from the Edlesborough Parish Council Pavilion Working Party, a plan of phased development was approved by Edlesborough Parish Council.

It is hoped that work on the project will start as early as Monday, October 7.

Ken Holloway, chair of Edlesborough Community Sports Club, said: “We do not have any pubs now in the village, we are trying to provide a sporting facility primarily, that will also benefit the whole community.

“When the last pub closed there was nowhere for people to go to interact or meet new people, we are hoping the pavilion will provide a space for people to come together. We are hoping that the sports clubs will get more members too.

“It also gives somewhere for our ageing and expanding population to go, our over 65s can go and have a game of cards or a coffee. The village hall is great for big events but it is too big for people to go for a coffee and catch up with friends. We are trying to bring the heart back to this village.

“It is primarily a sporting facility that will also benefit the whole community.

“We will have at least the first part of it open by the end of March/early April next year, so the existing sports clubs can use the new facility. We have applied for different funding, further funding will be needed to complete the gym, the upper floor and create new community facilities with a new club room, bar and meeting room.”