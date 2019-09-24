Energie Fitness Leighton Buzzard sets £1,000 target for Cancer Research UK

Energie Fitness Leighton Buzzard is encouraging people to get involved with their mission to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The gym, on Leighton Road, is merging it's National Fitness Day campaign with the Health and Fitness Cancer charity campaign, #PurplePad, on Wednesday, September 25.

Energie Fitness Leighton Buzzard

Gym Upholstery UK, founded by Dean Boyle in 2001, provides an on-site fitness equipment upholstery repair service for gyms across the UK.

Dean's wife Joanne was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and after battling the disease for six years, she passed away aged 44, on May 6, this year.

In memory of Joanne, health and fitness clubs are encouraged to replace one chest pad in their gym with a purple one, to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Darren Rossiter, manager for Energie Fitness Leighton Buzzard, said: "We are working with two different campaigns National Fitness Day - which encourages more people to be more active more often, it focuses on people's mental and physical health.

"We will also be supporting the #PurplePad campaign.

"A team from Gym Upholstery will be visiting 44 different sporting facilities across the country and turning one bit of an equipment purple, for example the seat on the chest press.

"They will be coming here on the 1st October, it is about helping to raise awareness of cancer research."

On Wednesday, all members and staff are encouraged to wear purple to raise awareness for the campaign.

Management taking part in zumba will be wearing tutus and there will be a silent auction for one of the gym's car parking spaces.

Darren added: "We are close to the station and we have had people enquire in the past about the parking space.

"All the bids will be taken on social media, bidders will need to leave their contact details and their highest bid.

"The highest bidder will win the car parking space for one year."

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/pg/energiefitnessleightonbuzzard/posts/?ref=page_internal