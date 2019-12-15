Engineers install overland pipe to bypass airlocked water main as Anglian Water gives revised Monday midday target for restoring supplies to Linslade

Anglian Water has now given a revised completion time for fully restoring water supplies to Linslade of midday tomorrow (Monday).

The latest target has been met with scepticism from frustated residents who had been initially told issues should be fixed by Saturday noon, then Saturday 5pm, then Sunday 6am and then Sunday 5pm.

Engineers have been working since Friday to repair a faulty valve on the network which left thousands of residents in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade cut off and business affected too, as well as many people in neighbouring villages.

While many have seen their supplies resume, issues persist in Linslade this evening.

Anglian Water has stated: “We are really sorry customers in Leighton Linslade are still without water.

“Work is progressing to resolve the issues caused by an air lock in our network which is stopping water from reaching customers’ homes.

Water bottle queues at Tesco, Sunday 8.30am. Photo: Branko Bjelobaba

“Engineers are currently undertaking work to install an overland pipe to bypass the airlocked water main, although this will take a while to complete.

“In the meantime, by using an army of tankers and bringing water in from different parts of our network where we can, many people are starting to see their supplies return. However, there are a smaller number homes still without water.”

One of those tankers was plugged directly into the network to supply Elm Lodge residential and nursing home in Stoke Road today.

It continued: “We have extended the deadline for this repair until midday tomorrow to allow those customers who remain off water chance to make provisions for the rest of the day. Rest assured, our engineers will continue working into the evening and overnight to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

Bottled water at Tesco. Photo Anglian Water

Of repeatedly missing its own estimates for fixing the supply problems, the company added: “We know it’s been incredibly frustrating for our customers that timescales have changed.

“Our estimates are always given with the best of intentions for returning things to normal, but on this occasion, it has proved an unusually complex issue to resolve, with challenges that could not be predicted emerging along the way.”

Bottled water will continue to be available for affected customers from Tesco, Vimy Rd; Brooklands Social Club, Garden Leys; and Greenleas Lower School, Derwent Road.

The spokesman added: “We are hand delivering bottled water to vulnerable customers on our WaterCare register who need special assistance. If you are concerned that you, or a friend or relative is not on our WaterCare register and cannot get to a bottled water collection point, please call on 0800 145 145 so we arrange a bottled water delivery.

Water tanker Rosebery Avenue, Linslade on Sunday . Photo Tim Casterton

“We are genuinely sorry for the disruption this has caused, rest assured we are doing everything we can to resolve this.”

South West Bed MP Andrew Selous has been in contact with Anglian Water chief executive Peter Simpson, who has been in Leighton Buzzard today, asking for explanations. Leighton-Linslade Town Council says is will be seeking answers from Anglian Water too with company representatives possibly invited along to the town council meeting scheduled for January 27.

How has the water loss affected you? What questions would you like to ask Anglian Water in the aftermath? Do you have a story on how the community has rallied round? Email news@lbobserver.co.uk

Water distribution in Tesco car park on Sunday. Photo Tim Casterton

Tesco Vimy Road, Saturday. Photo Branko Bjelobaba

Tesco on Saturday. Photo: Branko Bjelobaba