Leighton Buzzard's very first escape rooms are coming to the High Street this summer.

Funky Snake Escape Rooms and Magic Theatre is opening its doors on Monday, May 5, with two exciting games to play – and all with an immersive twist!

The new venture is the brainchild of magician and entrepreneur, Dave Allen – and also boasts a cocktail bar and its very own Victorian-style theatre – which will host comedy shows, magic shows and more.

Dave, creative director and owner, said: "It's a completely new type of business in Leighton Buzzard, and dare I say, a new type of business in the UK. I'm hoping to be a little bit different from anywhere else. Obviously, escape rooms have been done, but we're trying to bring elements of immersive experience, using live actors.

Dave Allen can't wait for the venue to open.

"I'm champing at the bit for the 5th May, and I'm really excited to welcome in our first customers.

"For me, it's all about the creativity, and there's also going to be some surprises."

Dave is well known to many in the community, performing magic both in the UK and abroad, while he is currently featured on iPlayer as part of duo Carl and Dave Comedy Magic on CBBC's 'Crackerjack!'

Back in the High Street, Dave is also the sales director and owner of Allen's E-Bikes – and with his imaginative spark and business flair, he decided to invest in a new opportunity for 2025.

Funky Snake Escape Rooms and Magic Theatre. Image supplied by Dave Allen.

Dave explained: "My entertainment side has always been there, and as a fan of escape rooms, I had the idea in my head for a while.

"But Allen's E-Bikes kept me busy, as well as performing all over the place.

"Now we've got more staff at the shop, I thought maybe I could do both. My best friend Carl Charlesworth agreed to be the manager of Funky Snake – just across the road from Allen's E-Bikes. I thought, maybe I can be in two places at once."

Funky Snake Escape Rooms has two challenging games for people to play: spooky thriller 'The Possession' and magic puzzle 'The Vanishing Act'.

Meanwhile, the venue will also be hosting regular performances in its Victorian-style theatre with proscenium arch.

Its first shows include:

> Sunday Morning Magic (for children) – May 25

> Comedy Club – May 29

> Magic Night – May 30

Dave added: "We also have a bar selling cocktails, teas, coffees and soft drinks. There's even going be a piano in there, and we will have close up magic on some nights."

Dave is offering a 10 per cent discount for his early customers, so he can receive feedback about the games.

And he is eventually planning to establish two more escape rooms at Funky Snake – so watch this space!

Dave concluded: "If you are looking for a really fun evening out, then you can choose to do an escape room, a show or both.

"Why not come a bit earlier before the live show, play an escape game, and then have a drink?

"I'm really excited to welcome everybody to Funky Snake and hope people will also come from afar – if people are really into escape rooms, they will travel!"

Click here find out more and book an escape room or theatre show.