Jamie Hull. Picture: Help for Heroes

An Army veteran from Leighton Buzzard will taking part in the Cenotaph Parade in London to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Jamie Hull, 50, will be joining 10,000 others from the veteran community and is one of around 50 veterans who will pay tribute to former comrades, along with their carers, and staff from Help for Heroes.

Jamie, who also served with 21 SAS Regiment, was training to be a pilot when a horrific accident changed his life forever.

In 2007, he was badly burned when the cockpit of the plane in which he was training caught fire. He needed more than 60 operations to recover from his life-changing injuries and was supported by Help for Heroes. Subsequently, he was one of the first ambassadors appointed by the Charity.

He said: “As the nation remembers the fallen, I’m asking the public to join me in making a promise to today’s veterans and their families – so every person who serves knows they will be supported when their service ends.

“For me the Cenotaph represents everyone who has served and sacrificed so much for our freedom.

“Both my grandfathers served in the Second World War. On my dad’s side, Philip Hull was in the Royal Air Force and on my mum’s side, James Calder was in the navy and served in Burma.

“And there have been other campaigns over the years since the Second World War. Everyone who served deserves to be remembered – and today’s veterans need to know the society still values them.”

Jamie added: “It’s a great honour to be invited by Help for Heroes to be part of its delegation at the Cenotaph this year. I’ll be thinking about my grandfathers and also the people I’ve learned about, over the years, from more recent conflicts.”

Rob Marston, Services Director for Help for Heroes added: “As we join the nation to commemorate the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country, Help for Heroes also remembers those still fighting their own battles today.

“We remain at the side of veterans like Jamie and their families who are struggling with painful injuries, mental trauma, isolation, and more – providing life-changing support for as long as it takes. That’s why it’s more important than ever that the public makes a promise to stand alongside our veterans to ensure they get the support they deserve.”

Demand for support from charities like Help for Heroes continues to grow. Every day, five people leave the Armed Forces because of injury or illness, and 40 per cent of medically discharged veterans feel unprepared for civilian life. Nearly half of veterans (48.7 per cent) report living with a disability, highlighting the challenges many continue to face after leaving service.

Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps people live well after service. The charity supports veterans and their families with their physical and mental health, as well as welfare and social needs. It has already supported tens of thousands – and says it won’t stop until every veteran gets the support they deserve.

It supports veterans from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.