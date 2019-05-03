Excitement builds for 30th May Fayre in Leighton Buzzard

It’s time to shake off the winter blues and have some fun at the largest single day event in Bedfordshire.

Leighton Buzzard’s May Day Fayre, delivered by volunteers from the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade, kicks-off at 9.30am on Monday, May 6 in the town centre.

Leighton Buzzard May Fayre 2018

“There is a great deal of excitement in the air,” said Rotarian Richard Johnson, “because it’s our 30th anniversary for the event. We have planned so much more this year in celebration. It would be great if the community came along and helped us celebrate.”

The club is pulling out the stops with a host of entertainments; more than ever before. As well as a host of static entertainments, more roaming street entertainers will be interacting with visitors such as Phileas Fogg and his side-kick trying to navigate their way around the world via Leighton Buzzard. We think they may be lost!

Mr Johnson added: “We are delighted with the support of the town council for this special anniversary year which has enabled us to build on the traditional entertainment and bring more exciting acts than ever before.”

The Revellers Steel Band, full ensemble, will provide their joyous sound of steel drums. The Mobile Bike Events team will provide the arena display showing off their daredevil BMX acrobatic bike moves using ramps that take them high above the ground. The Navy Cadets will show their stamina undertaking the gun-run that re-enacts the ‘Siege of Mafeking’ when cannons had to be dismantled in order to cross the mountains.

Rotary Club invites visitors to look to the sky between 3.30pm and 4pm to witness the specially arranged fly-past of the WW2 Douglas Dakota.

Mark Saccoccio, town clerk said: “Rotary invest the income from the event back into the community making a massive contribution to charitable causes. Running this event is not a walk in the park, it takes hard work and a willingness to take a lead. The town is fortunate to have such a proactive local group.”