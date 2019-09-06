Family entertainment as Rushmere Park’s food festival returns

Rushmere Country Park in Heath and Reach will host its third Local Food Festival on Sunday (September 8).

The park’s Tree Tops Café is proud to support local suppliers of fresh, quality produce, and this very popular event aims to celebrate the great quality local produce this area has to offer.

Rushmere Food Festival

There’ll be a great variety of food and drink on offer plus a wide range of entertainment for all the family!

In terms of food and drink available visitors will be spoiled for choice – make sure you arrive feeling hungry to make the most of what’s on offer! As well as food you can eat on site, there’ll be food and drink you can take home too.

This event is one of the largest held at the park which is run on a not-for-profit basis by local charity The Greensand Trust. Visitors and stallholders attending the event are also giving their much valued support to the park which offers over 400 acres of woodland, heathland and meadows for all to enjoy.

As well as food there is a great line-up of family entertainment throughout the day with singer songwriter Blake Baker kicking off the line-up, dance demonstrations with Jukebox Junction and four-piece party band Tess and the Durbervilles returning to the event, followed by the Redbourn Jazz Band. Popular local artist and a favourite at the park Natasha Seale will perform a set of vintage swing and bossa nova, followed by the Shooting Stars majorettes and rock trio King Division.

Natasha Seale will also host an interactive mini music session Vintage Rhyme and Chime connecting tots, toddlers and their grown ups to the world of song and rhythm via nature with vintage favourites - a delightful musical experience, inspired by Rushmere’s beautiful surroundings.

Rosa Rides will be there throughout the day providing rides for the children and there’ll be face painting and other attractions!

Entry is free, however £3 parking pay on exit fee will still apply; separate charges may apply for kids’ activities. Food available from 11am – 4pm with entertainment from 9.30am – 5pm.

Catering Manager Hayleigh Smith, who has organised the event, said: “We’re really looking forward to the Local Food Festival returning to Rushmere once again as it’s proved so popular with our visitors for the past two years.

“It promises to be a great day out with such a choice of food and drink to sample and fun for all the family throughout the day. All proceeds from the day support the park so please come and join us!”

Who’ll be there this year

1. Riverford vegetable boxes

2. Bakhtar fresh samosas

3. Just Biscuits handmade by Jill

4. Calzone Kitchen

5. Fair Trade Leighton Buzzard

6. The Little Waffle Company

7. Dotty’s Sweets

8. El Comenzal

9. Lickalix lollies as sold at Rushmere

10. Cindy’s Kitchen Indonesian & Asian Food

11. Healthy Jamaican Kitchen

12. Carvers hog roast

13. Scone Quest street food scones

14. Christmas Pudding Company

15. Howe and Co traditional fish n chips

16. Minnie’s Cakes and Creations

17. Cocky Chick

18. Three Locks Farm rare breeds

19. Reasons to Season sauces

20. Wobbly Bottom Farm cheese

21. Simon’s Cider

22. House of Coffee

23. The Jockey Bar

24. Lion and Butterfly Wellness healthy juices

25. Costco Milton Keynes

26. Brick Oak Farm Herbs

27. Whittlebury Bakery

28. Jhatpat Chatt Indian street food

29. Darn Spice

30. Leighton Buzzard Food Bank