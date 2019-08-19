Faulty underground cable causes hundreds to lose power in Leighton Buzzard

Hundreds of people in Leighton Buzzard were left without power for nearly 12 hours on Saturday, August 17.

There was a power cut at around 1am in the Sandhills estate and Billington Road area, some customers were left without power until Saturday afternoon.

One man who lives on Roman Gate was left without power until 2.45pm, he said: "We were without power for just under 14 hours. The McDonald's, Sainsbury's, Shell garage and traffic lights at the cross roads were all without power during this time as well."

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: "We apologise for power problems in the Billington Road area of Leighton Buzzard on Saturday morning.

"A fault occurred on an underground cable which led to 1,352 customers losing power at 1.05am. Their power was returned within the hour.

"Unfortunately a further fault occurred at 3.01am affecting 1,324 properties and customers were reconnected in stages.

"The majority had power by 12 noon and the final few were all back on by 5.10pm. Engineers have fixed the faulty underground cable"