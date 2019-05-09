Footage of Spitfire flying over Leighton Buzzard May Day Fayre

The May Day Fayre had, perhaps, its most important guest appearance in the event’s 30-year history when the skies over Leighton Linslade were graced with a Spitfire from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Arriving from the west at just before 1pm and doing three graceful turns and passes with its distinctive Merlin engines roaring, MK 356 painted in the rare desert camouflage scheme finally waved its wings in salute amid loud applause as it returned to RAF Coningsby.

Spitfire overhead

On the ground the May Fayre continued to be a roaring success, the cool weather didn’t prevent the crowds turning out and they were thrilled with the usual mix of family based entertainment.

