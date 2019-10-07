Founder of Dunstable accountancy firm is up for national award

An accountancy firm in Dunstable has been named as a finalist at this year’s Best Business Women Awards.

The firm’s founder, Suzanne Spicer, is up against 12 other finalists in the Best Woman in Business Services category of the national awards.

Spicer & Co

Suzanne founded Spicer & Co in 2014 with one employee and now has a team of nine, including her husband, Steve, and sister, Annette.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be part of these prestigious awards.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the other finalists and celebrate our achievements as women in business.”

This is the accountancy firm’s third awards final this year. They were previously named as finalists in the SME Luton and Bedfordshire Awards and the FSB East of England Awards.

Suzanne Spicer

Suzanne, who live in Leighton Buzzard with Steve and their children, said: “Of course we’d love to win and bring the award back to our Dunstable office.

“An award would be wonderful recognition for the work we do in helping our clients to save money, and we think they would all be extremely proud of us.”

Spicer & Co organises networking events to connect local businesses and regularly supports charity events in Dunstable.

The awards, which recognise great women in the business community, will be held at the Tower Hotel in London later this month.