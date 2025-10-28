From tree and car fires to rescuing a dog - here’s what firefighters were called to in Leighton Buzzard area this week
On Wednesday, October 22 one crew were called to Pages Park in the town at 12.10pm to rescue a trapped dog.
Firefighters used a triple extension ladder to rescue the dog from the undergrowth and shrubbery, before reuniting it with its owner.
On Friday, October 24 crews from Kempston were called to a road traffic collision on Woburn Road in Lidlington at 6.50pm.
The accident involved two cars, with firefighters using lukas spreaders to extricate a casualty from the vehicle, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.
On Sunday, October 26 Bucks Fire and Rescue sent a crew based at Aylesbury to a car fire in a ditch.
The crew was called to the ditch on Manor Road in Cheddington, which was about six feet, at 10.25pm, and used a dry powder extinguisher and thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.
Thames Valley Police were notified of the incident.
On the same day crews from Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard were called to a large bin fire in Leighton Buzzard at just after 8pm.
The blaze, which was believed to have been started deliberately, caused around 50 per cent damage to the bin.
Crews used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
Finally, at just after 7.40pm on Monday October 27 crews from Leighton Buzzard were called to a fire in the open on Russell Way.
The fire involved large fir trees measuring approximately six metres in length, two metres in width, and six metres in height.
Around 80 per cent of the trees were destroyed in the fire, which was believed to have been started deliberately.