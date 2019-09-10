Fun for all the family as Retroplay returns to Leighton Buzzard

Thousands of people got to meet their favourite superheroes and TV characters at Retroplay in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday, September 8.

The Movie, Gaming and Comic Festival returned to Brooklands Middle School for the third year and organisers brought more vehicles, superheroes and special guests.

Retroplay 2019. Photo by D.W Images Photography

Steve Thewis, one of the organisers, said: "It was amazing, we had over 2,000 people turn up for the event and it was a brilliant day, it gets better every year!

"Families and children were loving it and it was great to see Keech at the event, we were raising money for them and also awareness of the work they do.

"We also invited Kids Out down and they really enjoyed it

"I think we have raised over £2,000 which is amazing, it has been an improvement each year.

Retroplay 2019. Photo by D.W Images Photography

"We had the Town Mayor come down, and we had people from all over the country visit us, people from Wales, London, Hull and Doncaster.

"We also had Sandra and Sandi from Gogglebox and they loved it!"

Former Gogglebox stars Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle were special guests at the event but the duo enjoyed it so much that they will be returning next year.

Sandi said: "It was fantastic, honestly, it was epic. I turned into a kid and had a great day, all the children there had a great time!

Retroplay 2019. Photo by D.W Images Photography

"There were over 2,000 people there and we went with the parade and people were coming out onto the streets, it was a wonderful turn out and the sun came out and stayed out. I'm so excited for the next one, it will be great!

"We are still here in Leighton Buzzard and have had a great time, everyone has been so welcoming, it's a lovely place!"

Sandra said: "There were so many people there, there was lots of characters and vehicles on show for everyone to see and the parade was great too!

"I'm coming back next year and I'm going to dress up as a pot noodle, everyone was dressed in these cool outfits and I thought I want to do something different!"

Retroplay 2019. Photo by D.W Images Photography

Steve added: "Thank you to everyone who helped and supported the event, we can't wait for next year's event, which we plan to be even bigger.

"We want to thank the Leighton and Dunstable Truck Convoy who escorted us on the parade, we couldn't have done it without them. They have their Truck Convoy again in June, next year."

Retroplay 2019. Photo by D.W Images Photography

Retroplay 2019. Photo by D.W Images Photography