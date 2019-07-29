Fun for everyone at Linslade Canal Festival

Despite the grey skies and light rain, thousands of people enjoyed the Linslade Canal Festival at Tiddenfoot Waterside Park on Saturday.

Throughout the day visitors were treated to the sights and sounds of rural life and there was lots of entertainment for everyone from modern day to yesteryear.

Linslade Canal Festival

The Paddocks came alive with live music from traditional performers with Chasm, Grand Union Canal Company and Hemlock Morris, before Inis Eire and UkieToones took to the stage later in the afternoon.

The traditional craft tent, trading stalls and food vendors offered a huge variety to see and do within the Paddocks, with the mobile farm and children’s funfair a hit with the younger visitors.

The peace and tranquillity of the lakeside area was mirrored by the stall holders and demonstrators offering traditional healing remedies, fresh fruits and demonstrations of traditional crafts including walking stick and woven basket making.

Returning in the Poplars area, Birds of Bray drew a large audience exhibiting the birds throughout the day and answering lots of questions from members of the public alongside global cuisine vendors and stalls representing a variety of outdoor interests and venues.

The return of the fun dog show drew many to Peace Meadow and onto the canal path, with trade, pleasure and historical boats on display for all to see and enjoy with the sand-skips from Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway proving popular once again.

As the evening drew in, the attention turned to the Paddocks area where hundreds stayed after 5pm for the inaugural later running of the stage programme enjoying the food and drink vendors alongside entertainment from Huggy Flares and Tiger Trio through until 8pm.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council would like to thank their supporters and local charities who helped with the event which include HULA Animal Rescue, Canal & Rivers Trust, Friends of Tiddenfoot, Leighton Buzzard Better Speakers, The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade and Pet Stop.

For more pictures from Linslade Canal Festival go to: www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk/news/people/in-pictures-thousands-enjoy-spectacular-day-at-linslade-canal-festival-1-9015513.