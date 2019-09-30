Get help with NHS hearing aids at Morrisons Leighton Buzzard

Bedford Hearing Advisory Service is offering a Hearing Aid Clinic Drop In Service at Morrisons Leighton Buzzard.

The service is provided free of charge to assist people with their NHS hearing aids.

The drop in service will be in the community area next to the main store entrance on Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard.

They will be at the store from 1pm till 3pm on Wednesday, October 16, and Wednesday, November 27.

This is a free service to help with any NHS hearing aid related issues including replacement of NHS hearing aid batteries, cleaning, re-tubing and replacement of open fittings.

The battery and re-tubing service is only available to NHS hearing aid patients. Bedford Hearing Advisory Service do not provide hearing tests, or reprogram NHS hearing aids.