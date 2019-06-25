Get set for carnival fun in Edlesborough

Join the fun at St Mary’s Village Carnival at Edlesborough Green on Saturday, July 6 from 11am.

Every year, on the first Saturday in July, St Mary’s Church and the village communities combine to provide a day of fun for everyone, this year’s theme is Village Life.

St Mary's Village Carnival 2018. Photo by June Essex

Stalls and attractions will open from 11am and the floats will assemble in The Orchards, Eaton Bray at 11.15am, where they will be judged and the winners will be announced.

The carnival procession will then head for Edlesborough Green, it will be joined by some classic vehicles on the route to the green.

Visitors will be able to enjoy birds of Bray, chainsaw carving, Magic Dave, fairground rides, a silent auction, a companion dog show and a best decorated houses competition.