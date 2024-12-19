Good Morning Britain broadcasts live from Leighton Buzzard for ‘festive fortune’ giveaway
The two shows broadcast live from David Wilson Homes’ Clipstone Park development off Briggington Way, using the Bradgate house type as backdrop for ITV’s biggest-ever Christmas giveaway.
The competition runs until December 23 and gives viewers the chance to win £250,000 worth of prizes – including two cars and household gadgets.
The home was used for the exterior and interior shots to show what viewers could potentially win in the giveaway.
Presenter Andi Peters toured the detached four-bedroom home pointing out all the items to be won.
Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “What a special moment it was for Clipstone Park to be broadcasted on ITV, especially in the run up to Christmas.
"We would like to thank Artspace Interiors for allowing our vision to come alive in the home, and the team at ITV for working with us on this opportunity to highlight the spectacular homes on offer here at Clipstone Park.”
