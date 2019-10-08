Groundbreaking party to celebrate the green light for Edlesborough's new pavilion

Edlesborough Community and Sports Club and Edlesborough Parish Council are inviting the public to a special event on Saturday, October 19.

Last month, the Parish Council agreed to demolish the old village pavilion and build a new Community Sports Pavilion.

The old pavilion in Edlesborough

The groundbreaking party at Edlesborough Green from 11.30am will see local children wielding the ceremonial spade.

Ken Holloway, chair of Edlesborough Community Sports Club, said: "The old pavilion should be demolished by then and we are asking the kids wield the ceremonial space, as we regard the new pavilion as our contribution to their future in the village."

> To read the story about the approval for the new pavilion in Edlesborough, click here.

Plans for the new pavilion in Edlesborough