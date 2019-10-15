Halloween themed fun at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo's Boo at the Zoo

Families are invited to a special Halloween themed week at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo during October half term event.

Boo at the Zoo, from Saturday, October 19 until Thursday, October 31, will see the Zoo’s animals and visitors celebrating all things spooky, with a fang-tastic day out for the whole family to enjoy.

Boo at the Zoo is from Saturday, October 19 until Thursday, October 31

Families can head to Ghoul School, where they can create devilishly delicious treats for the Zoo’s animals to enjoy, as well as making Creepy Crafts and Menacing Masks.

They can also carve their own petrifying pumpkins, and transform into black cats, spiders and other Halloween creatures with the help of the Zoo’s Fearsome Face Painters.

There will also be terrifying talks and devilish demonstrations for the animal-lovers and younger children can also try to match animals to their foul creations in the fun-filled game Poo at the Zoo.

They can then get behind the wheel of a Mini-Safari car to drive their way through the Extinct Species Graveyard and see if they can race to the end before another species becomes under threat.

Boo at the Zoo is from Saturday, October 19 until Thursday, October 31. Photo by Tony Margiocchi

At the end of each day, there will be a Pumpkin Party and Boo at the Zoo Storytime.

> To book your tickets for Boo at the Zoo visit: www.zsl.org/zsl-whipsnade-zoo.