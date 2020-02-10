Have your input on the future of Leighton Buzzard town centre

Residents, businesspeople and visitors are invited to a drop-in session on the future of Leighton Buzzard town centre to talk about how they would like to see it improve and evolve.

The event organised by Central Bedfordshire Council and Leighton-Linslade Town Council follows a successful drop-in to showcase the results of the recent town centre benchmarking which compared Leighton Buzzard to similar town centres elsewhere in the country.

Leighton Buzzard town centre

Representatives from both councils will be available at the White House, Hockliffe Street, between 2pm and 8pm on Wednesday, February 12. The idea is to build on work that has recently seen investment achieve improvements to shop fronts, free town centre wi-fi, the relaunch of the town market and the Living History Trail, all of which helps to improve the local environment, promote the town and provide support and information to town centre users.

Feedback will help develop a longer-term action plan as well as inform future regeneration proposals for areas such as Land South of High Street. This may include potential funding applications to central government.