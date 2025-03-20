A true hero: Brett with daughters Freya and Ella; Nicola and the girls visit Uluru, Australia; Nicola and running buddy, Alice; the Kinloch family see the Northern Lights. Images: Nicola Kinloch.

A Linslade PE teacher is running the London Marathon in memory of her brave husband – who lost his battle with cancer just three hours after their baby girl was born.

Nicola Kinloch, 37, will take to the capital's streets in April to honour her late husband’s bucket list – and raise as much money as she can for Cancer Research UK and Harry's Rainbow.

Her husband, Brett, a PE teacher at Cedars Upper School, died from a brain tumour in 2019, leaving behind Nicola and their three young daughters. The family is now hoping to raise £2,500 and £1000 respectively for the two charities – and is inviting the Leighton-Linslade community to take part in a raffle.

Nicola said: "Brett had a bucket list that he wanted to do and we discussed it when he was alive. There were some things that we ticked off pre and post children.

The Bucket List poster, and right, Nicola and Brett with Freya and Ella. Images: Nicola Kinloch.

"He wanted to raise a chunk of money for a cause that he believed in – just at the time, we didn't know it would be for Cancer Research.

"I watched Brett's unmatched determination through every stage of his treatment.

"At his lowest he had to reteach himself to walk again after invasive brain surgery and he then returned to work to teach PE – a pretty formidable achievement. If I can go into this challenge with a fraction of his willpower it will help me out.

"He always thought we should try things and push ourselves – so here we are!”

Freya, Ariya and Ella visit Uluru (Ayres Rock). Image: Nicola Kinloch.

Brett was first diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma in 2015 and fought courageously to defy his initial prognosis of just 12 months.

The PE teacher lost his fight four years later on February 11, 2019 – the same day that Nicola went into labour with baby Ariya – and the newborn was rushed from the L&D to Milton Keynes Hospital to meet her daddy in the nick of time.

Talking about the family's journey since the loss of Brett, Nicola said: "It's a wave of grief, sometimes you see all the positives, and sometimes it's really tricky.

"Being responsible for three children on your own is a lot, but equally, the kids are incredible. I have wonderfully mature and kind little girls who make my life so much easier.

Skiing in Finland; lucky Brett socks; Nicola's skydive. Images: Nicola Kinloch.

"We are very open about Brett and we talk about him all the time. We have a really lovely support network around us.

"We having a saying: 'Things will be different, but they will be OK'”.

To honour Brett's bucket list, the family has continued to make memories, including a trip to Australia in 2019, and a holiday to Finland in 2023 to see the "surreal and magical" Northern Lights for the anniversary of Brett's death.

Gutsy Nicola has also driven a Ferrari – and even jumped out of an aeroplane to ensure 'skydiving' is ticked off.

She said: "The bucket list inspires us to get out there and get going again. I took the girls to Australia seven months after Brett passed away – we threw caution to the wind.

"I planned it as we were going to register Brett's death; I said to my Mum, 'let's just book it and go!'

"We met some of his family out there. We've been inspired to get out and get things done."

After initially "procrastinating" the marathon, Nicola decided that 2025 would be the year.

She is now training in between teaching PE at The Cottesloe School, Wing, and credits her running partner and friend, Alice Fraser, for keeping her motivated.

"Although I know the training programme, I think you underestimate how much effort its going to be!" she laughed.

But the odds look good for energetic Nicola – who once completed a triathlon with Brett as he thought it would be a "fun Sunday out."

"I think he would be all up for the marathon," she smiled. "I run through the cemetery in Old Linslade and give him a wave, saying, 'what have you signed me up for?!'"

Nicola will be supported on the day by her daughters Freya, 10, Ella, seven, and Ariya, six, who will travel down to London with family to cheer her on.

The mum-of-three even has lucky socks with Brett's face on, which are worn for important bucket list activities.

The Linslade family now hope that the community can support Nicola's challenge by donating here or by playing the raffle.

They are aiming to raise as much as possible for Cancer Research UK and Milton Keynes-based charity, Harry's Rainbow, whose bereavement advice was "invaluable".

"The kids were so young when Brett died, meaning some of the bigger organisations wouldn't recognise that the younger two needed support," explained Nicola.

"But Harry's Rainbow opened its doors and welcomed us into the community. They provided a monthly meet and support group and really lovely days out – a nice community of families in a similar situation."

To enter the raffle, please scan the QR code.

Tickets cost £5 each. The closing date is April 11 and the winners will be drawn on April 12.

Prizes include:

Mead Open Farm

Woburn Safari Park

Emma's Beauty Box – Nails

Mann Motors – MOT

Gin

Liscombe Park Equestrian Centre

Aylesbury Theatre Tickets

Minnina Wellness – PT session

Solace Jewellery

Funtivity Play

Cherie Aesthetics

First Glimpse Northampton

The Baker Boy

Alice's Bakery

Hill Farm Finest Meat

Sleepover Tipi Hire

Crochet teddies

Handmade pottery

Nicola would like to say thank you to her running partner, Alice, to her friends who have looked after the girls whilst she's training, and to everyone who has supported her challenge.

> Nicola's friend and running buddy, Alice, is fundraising for Tommy's, the pregnancy and baby charity. Click here to find out more.

