Heartache for Leighton Linslade Food Bank after impostor steals two trolleys of donations from Tesco

Volunteers at Leighton Linslade Food Bank were left dumbstruck after a devious impostor stole two trolley loads of food donations from Tesco.

The shocking theft took place last Thursday, when two volunteers from Leighton Linslade Community Food Bank arrived at the Vimy Road store only to be told that the donations had already been collected that day.

"For somebody to do this is appalling," said the food bank's co-ordinator Paul Latimer, who runs Leighton Linslade Homeless Service..

"Whoever was behind it knew what time we usually come to pick up the donations, and they had phoned the shop to say they were coming early.

"We have a mum and daughter who usually go on a Thursday lunchtime to unload the trolleys, and they were just dumbstruck.

"They couldn't imagine why anybody would do this, especially at this time and in this economy when we're feeding more and more families."

Despite the theft, Mr Latimer he was grateful to Tesco for its on-going support helping the town's homeless.

He said: "We're very grateful to them for allowing us to leave those trolleys there.

"We feed an average of ten families with two to five children each every week, but we've lost a lot of donations as a result of this theft."

The LBO has contacted Beds Police for further information.