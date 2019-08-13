Heath and Reach pub to host fundraiser for the Frank Bruno Foundation

The Axe and Compass in Heath and Reach is hosting a fundraising day on Saturday, August 31, for the Frank Bruno Foundation.

The family run pub wants to help support local charities and 'Mindful Soul' will be raising awareness for mental health and raising money for the foundation.

The Axe and Compass in Heath and Reach

The Frank Bruno Foundation aims to provide structured non-contact boxing sessions and well-being programmes to relieve the social, emotional and mental difficulties that adversely affects the mental health of children, young people and adults.

The event will be from 3pm onwards with soul DJ's playing until midnight, there will also be a raffle and auction.

Jake Moxham, one of the owners of The Axe and Compass, said: "We are looking for any prizes that people want to give for the auction and raffle.

"We already have two signed boxing gloves from Frank Bruno and a few of our suppliers will be donating prizes too.

"Our staff have volunteered to work the day for free with their salary going towards the foundation.

"Any contribution big or small will help towards the great work the foundation does."

For more information or to donate a prize visit: www.facebook.com/theaxeandcompass1/.