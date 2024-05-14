Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at a Heath and Reach primary school are confident and love learning, its latest Ofsted inspection has found.

St Leonard’s VA school was found to be ‘good’ at its latest inspection. Its last inspection in 2011 found it to be ‘outstanding’

Lead inspector Katie Devenport said: “This is a warm and friendly school. Pupils are well cared for in a nurturing environment. They know the school values, for example courage and compassion, which underpin what they do every day at school. Pupils enjoy learning about each of the school values and what they mean. This ensures a positive environment for all, where pupils behave well.

“Pupils enjoy their learning and are confident to share what they are doing. They know the importance of working hard and contributing to discussions. Pupils enjoy learning as much as they can about a topic. As a result, pupils learn well.”

The school is celebrating its result

Ms Devenport said the youngsters were proud of how inclusive the school is and take care of friends and welcome new students.

She said: “The school has an ambitious curriculum that matches pupils’ needs and interests. In most subjects, pupils revisit important knowledge regularly, starting in early years, which helps them remember it. Teachers have detailed subject knowledge and use engaging ways to help pupils remember their learning. Teachers use questioning well to check pupils’ understanding.

But she warned: “In a few subjects, these strengths are not as evident. In these subjects, teachers do not revisit important knowledge routinely. As a result, pupils struggle to recall and build on what they have learned previously. Leaders are developing new curriculum plans in these subjects. These changes are not fully complete and not yet helping pupils remember important knowledge.”

She praised the SEND programme saying staff made adaptations to activities and the curriculum to help pupils with SEND learn key knowledge. Staff receive regular and varied training that develops their expertise to expertly teach pupils with SEND.

Reading is important Ms Devenport noted. She said: “They enjoy reading for pleasure, story time with the teacher or reading in a variety subjects. The school encourages parents to read with their children at home. Those pupils who fall behind with reading receive additional support. As a result, they make good progress and catch up.”

In a few foundation subjects, the curriculum is new and still developing, said Ms Devenport. She said the school should ensure that the curriculum is taught as intended, and effectively, in all subjects.

Headteacher Sarah Bowley said: “I am extremely proud of this report, of our fantastic children at St Leonard’s and of the ongoing work of the team at the school: teachers, leaders, support staff and governors.

“We are particularly pleased that Ofsted have recognised how warm, friendly and inclusive our school is and we feel that the inspection report demonstrates the impact of our school vision and values.

“As a school we are committed to the continual journey of reviewing and refining areas of the curriculum to ensure the best outcomes for all of our children, focusing on our key priorities so that St Leonard’s Lower School continues to be a wonderful place for children to learn.

The school still has spaces available for children for starting school in reception September 2024.