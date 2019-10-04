Her Majesty is coming to Leighton Buzzard and you’re invited to take a historical journey with her

Her Majesty Queen Victoria and her private secretary will be gracing Leighton Buzzard’s High Street with a visit at this year’s Living History Day, on Saturday (October 5).

Taking place in the High Street, from 11am - 4pm, also appearing will be a Cavalryman with his horse providing talks and demonstrations throughout the day.

Living History Day, Leighton Buzzard 2017. Photo: Jane Russell

Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s annual event invites residents to experience life in Victorian Britain. Visitors will be able to see first-hand the skills and crafts which were developed and honed in Victorian Britain which include candle and yarn making along with fibre weaving and fabric dying.

For those wishing to sample some of the cuisine of the time, a roast chestnut seller will be adorning the high street with sounds and smells of their cooked wares.

Throughout the day Victorian characters will provide an insight into life at all levels of Victorian society and the daily struggles which they faced – could you have lived in the by-gone era?

This year’s event will be the launch day for the 12-point new ‘Living History Trail’, an interactive trail app, ‘Buzzard Trails’ which features local townsfolk from Leighton-Linslade’s social history.

Leighton-Linslade’s Chair of the Cultural and Economic Services Committee, Cllr Amanda Dodwell said, “We are very excited to launch our new trail app and Living History Trail at this event. We know many residents have an interest in our local history and we have been fortunate to tap into some of their knowledge. Our annual history event is a combined celebration and an education into all of our shared history.”

Alongside the Living History Day, Mayor, Cllr David Bowater,is hosting a coffee morning at Pizza Express from 10am-12noon. Raising funds for the Mayor’s charities for the year.

Captain George Baker, one of the featured characters from the trail will be making an appearance along with the opportunity to purchase a hot drink and cake.

If you would like more information about the day’s events contact the town council on 01525 631920 or email info@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk