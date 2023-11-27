Here's when Santa will be visiting your street thanks to Leight-Linslade Rotary Club
Santa is officially preparing for lift off after details of his whereabouts around Leighton Buzzard and Linslade have been released.
Thanks to The Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club, The Jolly Elf will be out and about on 18 nights ahead of the big day, from Friday December 1.
Rotary will again be collecting donations on Santa’s behalf and, as well as the traditional ways, residents can donate via text and Just Giving.
Rotarian Richard Johnson said: “Rotary are delighted that yet again we have been able to work with Santa and arrange for him to visit the streets of Leighton-Linslade during December. This year he will be out and about on 18 nights leading up to Christmas Eve and his traditional appearance at Carols in the High Street.
“The now famous and well established Santa tracker technology will again be in operation and we are delighted this brings so many people, young and old, out into the street, to share the magic that is Christmas.”
Last year, the event raised around £18,000, helping over 20 local charities including the town’s food banks, Friends Within Mencap, Reclaim Life, Leighton Hockey Club, to name a few.
Richard added: “This year 22 local charities are providing ‘elf support’ to Santa which is another way Santa binds our community together, so if you are able to donate you will be helping the whole community.
“Please do support Santa, he loves to see everyone so come out and give him a wave.”
Visit the dedicated website to see Santa’s route maps, track his movements and for donation details.