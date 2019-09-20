History of Leighton-Linslade comes to life as trail is launched to celebrate the past

To celebrate the people of Leighton-Linslade , the town council has created a Living History Trail supported by the launch of an interactive trail app Buzzard Trails.

The aim of the trail, which will take approximately 45 minutes to complete, is to show the town’s pride in its social history.

The people who have lived and worked in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade have made it the thriving community it is today. The new 12-point trail has been created to share some of the stories of the key people from local history.

Cllr Amanda Dodwell, chairman of the council’s Cultural and Economic Committee, said: “There is so much to learn about the fascinating characters from our town’s past. We hope to keep telling their stories.”

Strolling down Leighton Buzzard’s High Street into the wide Market Square takes you through 1,000 years of history.

Cllr Dodwell added: “It’s been particularly rewarding to have worked with local history group members in making the trail.

“We have also had contact with people who have family or other links to the people featured in the trail who continue the next 1,000 years of our history.”

For a full interactive experience, the public need to download the Buzzard Trails app via their phone’s app store. The app will be available from Thursday, September 26.

The trail has visual and audio information and the map shows where the drop kerbs are to help everyone navigate their way around the town centre where the trail is based.

You can download a Living History Trail map and information leaflet from www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/BuzzardTrails or pick up one from The White House in Hockliffe Street.

And look out for updates via @LLTCNews social media channels.

The council also wishes to give special thanks to: The families of those featured in this trail; Leighton Buzzard Historical and Archaeological Society; Bedfordshire Archive and Records Service; Peter Hailes and the Leighton Buzzard Fire Station; Leighton Buzzard Observer; Ian and Arthur Summerfield; Colin Holmes.