Hundreds of people attend Leighton Buzzard's first Festival of Fitness

Leighton Buzzard's first 'energie' Yard Games attracted hundreds of people to the town on Saturday, August 3.

The Mayor of Leighton Buzzard, councillor David Bowater, opened the inaugural event at Parsons Recreation Ground following some inspirational words from ‘energie’ chairman and founder Jan Spaticchia.

Dozens of local businesses were on hand to give back to the Town along with the ‘energie’ Fitness Group; with the #LoveLeighton Campaign very much at the forefront of the day itself.

Organiser of the Yard Games and group general manager, Darren Rossiter, said: “It went really well and exceeded my expectations, we will be making it an annual event.

“It was a great networking event for the local businesses and the community, the teams were all very competitive and everyone had a great time.”

Almost 70 people competed in the games on behalf of charities, team ‘Alpha Company’ were crowned the Yard Games champions, winning a cheque for £500 for their chosen charity, Harry’s Rainbow.

Darren added: “We never wanted to lose sight of the real message here today, our #LoveLeighton Campaign. If you live in Leighton; work in Leighton; then let’s all work together to give back to Leighton - #LoveLeighton.

“We’ve been spearheading this campaign all year, with over £2000 given towards School Summer Fetes, a specialist Open Month in May; as part of National Seniors Day; for ANY ‘Over 55’ wishing to become healthier; and of course now our premiere event today.

“We believe in this Town, it’s People; and the power of positive change that health and fitness can bring.

“The feedback from the Crowd on the day, social media and other businesses now looking toward ‘energie’ YARD GAMES 2020; is a phenomenal measure of success for us, and for that we couldn’t be more proud.”

