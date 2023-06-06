Leighton-Linslade travelled the world on Sunday with a celebration of food, drink and music from around the globe.

The Big Lunch Food Festival welcomed more than 35 vendors and their culinary delights from cultures including Lebanon, Iraq and Brazil as well as Greece, Italy and South Africa, all under a sunny Leighton Buzzard sky.

The enthusiastic crowds turned out for the event with treats for all tastes.

Alongside the delicious food and drink options, visitors were treated to performances by The Infinite Allstars Cheerleading Academy, Beato Burrito, The Memphis Belles and The V.I.Peas on the main stage, with Fiona Harrison, the West End Singers and Cool Jazz Collective performing on The Other Stage.

The High Street was decorated with Celtic Food Sculptures and Italian Chalk Art for visitors to enjoy along with the chance to make fruit skewers, take home a balloon model or create a pedal powered smoothie.

Ben Harris provided food demonstrations throughout the day offering tips and tricks to try at home.

In Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, the summer series of Band Concerts kicked off with a performance from Bedford Town Band, enjoyed in the sunshine and the shade by hundreds of local residents.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council would like to extend a special thank you to the Bedford Town Band for their performance at the Bandstand along with Leighton-Buzzard Better Speakers for providing comperes for the stage programme and to the Town Crier for entertaining guests throughout the day in the High Street.

