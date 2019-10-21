IN PICTURES: Butterfly Boom at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

The chrysalis-shaped Butterfly House, which is one of the largest butterfly biomes in the UK and features colourful butterflies from around the world, is currently alive with hundreds of the delicate, fluttering creatures, thanks in part to temperate weather conditions.

1. Tree nymph butterfly Team leader Alex Cliffe said: "All our species, from the shimmering blue morpho butterfly to the Atlas moth, which is one of the largest in the world, seem to be thriving."

2. Owl caterpilar Buttefly Boom at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

3. A Flamebeau butterfly There is a butterfly boom at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

4. Zebra longwing butterfly Team leader Alex Cliffe said: Although we keep conditions within the Butterfly House warm and humid all year round, the butterflies love this time of year when the outside temperature isnt too hot or too cold."

